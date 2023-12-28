Lucas Co. Engineer’s Office to hold meetings for public input on NW Ohio Traffic Safety Plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office is holding four meetings to allow the public to attend and provide their input on the Northwest Ohio Traffic Safety Plan.

LCEO has been collecting public input online, however, some people have made it known that they haven’t been able to figure out how to submit their feedback online. So, four in-person meetings have been set up to help with this problem.

According to LCEO, the meetings will be held on:

Jan. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Branch Library located at 203 Paine Ave.

Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St.

Jan. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Reynolds Corner Branch Library located at 4833 Dorr St.

Jan 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holland Branch Library located at 1032 S McCord Road

At the meetings, there will be a map set up on a projector and community members can visit in-person to submit their input through a process that shouldn’t take more than five minutes.

LCEO says the county engineer will be in attendance at the meetings on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 to speak about the plan and to answer any questions the public might have.

The deadline to submit feedback online is Jan. 15.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

