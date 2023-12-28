13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Lucas Co. Engineer’s Office to hold meetings for public input on NW Ohio Traffic Safety Plan

There will be a map set up on a projector and community members can visit in-person to submit...
There will be a map set up on a projector and community members can visit in-person to submit their input.(Lucas County Engineer's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office is holding four meetings to allow the public to attend and provide their input on the Northwest Ohio Traffic Safety Plan.

LCEO has been collecting public input online, however, some people have made it known that they haven’t been able to figure out how to submit their feedback online. So, four in-person meetings have been set up to help with this problem.

According to LCEO, the meetings will be held on:

  • Jan. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Branch Library located at 203 Paine Ave.
  • Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St.
  • Jan. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Reynolds Corner Branch Library located at 4833 Dorr St.
  • Jan 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holland Branch Library located at 1032 S McCord Road

At the meetings, there will be a map set up on a projector and community members can visit in-person to submit their input through a process that shouldn’t take more than five minutes.

LCEO says the county engineer will be in attendance at the meetings on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 to speak about the plan and to answer any questions the public might have.

The deadline to submit feedback online is Jan. 15.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Lt. Governor Jon Husted joins Action News Now to reflect on 2023's progress and problems while...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted joins Action News Now
More spotty showers swirling through Friday, then it's a sunny Saturday and rain/snow mix late...
12/28: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted (R-Ohio) joins Action News Now to reflect on 2023 and look...
Lt. Governor Husted discusses progress and obstacles experienced in 2023, future plans