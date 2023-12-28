13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man, woman indicted on slew of charges in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old in Toledo

Makala Anderson and Jermaine Johnson are charged in a triple shooting that killed 14-year-old...
Makala Anderson and Jermaine Johnson are charged in a triple shooting that killed 14-year-old Terrance Green in Toledo on Dec. 18, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people accused of shooting three Toledo teenagers, killing one of them, were indicted on a slew of charges Thursday.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Makala Anderson, 26, and Jermaine Johnson, 24, in connection to the triple shooting that killed 14-year-old Terrance Green. Police previously announced they had arrested Anderson and were still looking for Johnson.

Records show the grand jury indicted Anderson and Johnson on charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, Attempt to Commit Murder, four counts of Felonious Assault, Discharging a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises and Having Weapons Under Disability.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Mulberry and Bronson on Dec. 18, 2023. Terrance Green died from his injuries, another teen was in critical condition and a third was grazed. Green was a student at Woodward High School.

Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Taking action and getting results
Jay's evening forecast 12/28/23
Ohio GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou joins Action News Now
Ohio GOP chairman discusses 2024 strategy, lessons learned from Republican losses in 2023
People in a Toledo neighborhood are worried about a tree that is barely hanging on and could...
I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Taking action and getting results