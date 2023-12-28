Man, woman indicted on slew of charges in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people accused of shooting three Toledo teenagers, killing one of them, were indicted on a slew of charges Thursday.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Makala Anderson, 26, and Jermaine Johnson, 24, in connection to the triple shooting that killed 14-year-old Terrance Green. Police previously announced they had arrested Anderson and were still looking for Johnson.

Records show the grand jury indicted Anderson and Johnson on charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, Attempt to Commit Murder, four counts of Felonious Assault, Discharging a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises and Having Weapons Under Disability.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Mulberry and Bronson on Dec. 18, 2023. Terrance Green died from his injuries, another teen was in critical condition and a third was grazed. Green was a student at Woodward High School.

Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

