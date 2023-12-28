Multiple schools, hospitals, synagogues targeted in swatting hoaxes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local institutions including schools, hospitals and synagogues have all been targeted by hoax 911 calls, also known as swatting, in the past month.

“When there’s a swatting call at a school, or a church or a synagogue, or a hospital, or an elected official’s home, or anyone’s home, there’s going to be a very serious, very significant response,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, the Wood County Sheriff.

Swatting callers hope that local law enforcement will have a large response. According to the FBI, swatters hope that police, bomb squads, or special weapons and tactics (SWAT) units will respond to an emergency that isn’t actually happening.

The FBI says that swatting traditionally targeted individuals and residences, but now swatters are increasingly targeting public places including schools and businesses.

In the past week alone, two Toledo schools, a hospital in Findlay, two synagogues in Sylvania, and a hospital in Wauseon were victims of swatting.

Earlier this month, at least six school districts in our area were hit with swatting calls.

According to an FBI spokesperson, those hoax swatting incidents across Ohio schools were found not credible. Since then, the FBI has seen “similar hoax bomb threats to area synagogues and hospitals.”

The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a school is made. The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn said his office hasn’t responded to swatting incidents recently, but the dispatch center takes all calls seriously and investigates whether they think it’s swatting.

“We train for the real thing and certainly a swatting call, we’re going to assume it is real unless we have reason to believe that it’s not… because of the swatting going on, we will work to verify immediately, right from the beginning,” said Wasylyshyn.

The sheriff said these calls are dangerous because someone can get hurt or injured at the scene, endangering civilians and first responders as they try to initiate an emergency response.

He said that swatting is very dangerous and law enforcement works hard to find who is calling in false threats.

“We put all hands on deck on figuring out how we can catch the person that is making those calls… a lot of effort is put in not only on the local level, but certainly on the national level, through FBI and other entities, to track down where the calls are coming from,” said Wasylyshyn.

A 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were charged with five counts of swatting related to hoax 911 calls at Toledo schools just last week.

Swatting is a fourth-degree felony in Ohio, and those found guilty can face a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

