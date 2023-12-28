New Ohio law cracks down on social media use for kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new law aimed at helping parents keep a better eye on their children’s social media use is rolling out in a matter of weeks.

This new law takes extra steps to make sure parents here in Ohio know exactly what kids are being exposed to when they go online.

“I think it’s about time that all of these online platforms that are making millions off of children participate in protecting those kids,” founder of The Willow Center Erin Wiley, MA, LPCC said.

Therapist Erin Wiley works with children who are dealing with mental health issues. Wiley said in some cases it’s tied to social media.

“Those type of interactions lead to depression, anxiety, eating disorders, body dysmorphic disorders,” Wiley said.

The ongoing concern about what’s happening when children log on helped build The Social Media Parental Notification Act. It requires social media and gaming companies to obtain parental consent before allowing kids under 16 to use their platform.

The bill was introduced by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Under the new law, companies must create a method to determine if the child is under 16 that includes: getting verifiable consent from a parent or legal guardian, and notifying parents when a new account is created.

Wiley is in favor of the bill even if it’s repetitive for parents.

“I really do think that putting some regulations and restrictions almost serves as a reminder to parents like hey it may not seem like a big deal but it is a huge deal. These don’t have fully developed brains yet,” Wiley said.

The law goes into effect Jan. 15 and Wiley is hopeful the crackdown is a step toward healthy relationships both on and off the screen.

“I think we’ll probably see a lot of gains for kids reduction of anxiety, hopefully sleeping better, being less depressed, not feeling as isolated,” Wiley said.

The law includes trending social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. If parents or legal guardians don’t agree to these terms then the company must deny access or use to the child.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.