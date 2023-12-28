Owner of Happy’s Pizza hopes to fill void left by closing McDonald’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees inside Happy’s Pizza are preparing for a busy weekend, while across the plaza at Dorr and Collingwood, workers at McDonald’s are getting ready for their franchise to close.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, will be the last day for this McDonald’s, which has stood here since the late 1980s. Owners released a statement saying they’re shutting down this McDonald’s due to what they call “changing economic conditions.”

“It is. It’s very tough. It’s very tough. Like, what’s different is, in the restaurant business, like, for us at Happy’s Pizza, you know, we’ve got a whole family in here. That’s why we keep up with the staff. We keep with everything. You know, it’s good, and there, they were having a lot of staff issues. I think that’s one of the biggest major problems in restaurants, and everybody knows that that’s in the restaurant business,” said Omar Almaraisi, owner of the Happy’s Pizza across the parking lot.

He sees the closing as bittersweet, since McDonald’s location allowed it to serve as a meeting point for seniors and a prime spot to serve food to the community.

“It’s a great location. You know, let’s be honest, it’s a great location. You know, it’s just, stuff happens, you know,” added Almaraisi, who wants to remind those who live nearby that his restaurant will remain open to fill the void.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.