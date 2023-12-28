13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Owner of Happy’s Pizza hopes to fill void left by closing McDonald’s

McDonald’s at Collingwood and Dorr set to close Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023
The McDonald’s near the corner of Collingwood and Dorr is closing.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees inside Happy’s Pizza are preparing for a busy weekend, while across the plaza at Dorr and Collingwood, workers at McDonald’s are getting ready for their franchise to close.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, will be the last day for this McDonald’s, which has stood here since the late 1980s. Owners released a statement saying they’re shutting down this McDonald’s due to what they call “changing economic conditions.”

“It is. It’s very tough. It’s very tough. Like, what’s different is, in the restaurant business, like, for us at Happy’s Pizza, you know, we’ve got a whole family in here. That’s why we keep up with the staff. We keep with everything. You know, it’s good, and there, they were having a lot of staff issues. I think that’s one of the biggest major problems in restaurants, and everybody knows that that’s in the restaurant business,” said Omar Almaraisi, owner of the Happy’s Pizza across the parking lot.

He sees the closing as bittersweet, since McDonald’s location allowed it to serve as a meeting point for seniors and a prime spot to serve food to the community.

“It’s a great location. You know, let’s be honest, it’s a great location. You know, it’s just, stuff happens, you know,” added Almaraisi, who wants to remind those who live nearby that his restaurant will remain open to fill the void.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

We are looking at the top three stories that shook the Toledo community.
13 Action News: Top crime stories of 2023
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted (R-Ohio) joins Action News Now to reflect on 2023 and look...
Lt. Governor Husted discusses progress and obstacles experienced in 2023, future plans
The bill would ban transgender athletes from playing women's sports and ban gender-affirming...
Husted supports HB68, says Governor is taking time do do his own research
I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Taking action and getting results