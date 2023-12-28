Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning, police say.
According to officials at the scene, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Broadway Thursday morning around 11:00 a.m. Investigators did not identify the victim yet, but believe he was alone in a vehicle at the time shots rang out.
Police are still working to figure out if the shooter or shooters were on foot or in a vehicle and additional details are unknown at this time.
Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.
