Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning, police say.

According to officials at the scene, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Broadway Thursday morning around 11:00 a.m. Investigators did not identify the victim yet, but believe he was alone in a vehicle at the time shots rang out.

Police are still working to figure out if the shooter or shooters were on foot or in a vehicle and additional details are unknown at this time.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023 (WTVG)

