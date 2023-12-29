Mother, lawyer return 1-year-old to Lakewood Police; Amber Alert cancelled

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Amber Alert was cancelled Friday afternoon after a missing 1-year-old was brought to police.

According to a release from police, 1-year-old Choice Walters was taken to the Lakewood Police Department at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say children and family services are looking after the welfare of Walters.

Lakewood Police say Choice appears to be healthy.

Choice Walters, was taken from 12511 Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood. She had last been seen at 2:20 a.m. on December 24.

LPD said the suspect, 29-year-old Ariel Walters, stabbed her 30-year-old husband at Cove Park.

Ariel then fled the area with Choice, LPD says.

Police said Ariel Walters’ attorney brought Ariel and Choice to the police station.

Lakewood police Cpt. Frank Eschweiler confirmed the man is at Metro and is stable following the stabbing.

