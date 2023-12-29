13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Mother, lawyer return 1-year-old to Lakewood Police; Amber Alert cancelled

Choice Walters
Choice Walters(Source: CECOMS)
By Noelle Haynes
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Amber Alert was cancelled Friday afternoon after a missing 1-year-old was brought to police.

According to a release from police, 1-year-old Choice Walters was taken to the Lakewood Police Department at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say children and family services are looking after the welfare of Walters.

Lakewood Police say Choice appears to be healthy.

Choice Walters, was taken from 12511 Clifton Blvd. in Lakewood. She had last been seen at 2:20 a.m. on December 24.

LPD said the suspect, 29-year-old Ariel Walters, stabbed her 30-year-old husband at Cove Park.

Ariel then fled the area with Choice, LPD says.

Police said Ariel Walters’ attorney brought Ariel and Choice to the police station.

Lakewood police Cpt. Frank Eschweiler confirmed the man is at Metro and is stable following the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck

Latest News

Tiffin New Mayor Lee Wilkinson
Putting party affiliation aside, Wilkinson ready to lead Tiffin
Ottawa Hills leadership is changing. Mayor Kevin Gilmore is stepping down from his role at the...
Ottawa Hills mayor retires after 20 years
Governor DeWine vetoed a measure that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors and...
13 Action News Big Story: House Bill 68
It runs through January 15, 2024
Hittin’ the Town at The Henry Ford for the Mandela Exhibition