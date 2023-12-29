12/29: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Light rain showers will redevelop and move south later this evening, switching briefly to wet flakes in southern counties (little to no accumulation expected). Our last sunny afternoon of the year is in store for Saturday, then a rain/snow mix arrives with a clipper diving in from the northwest for New Year’s Eve. While snow amounts are still trending very light (less than 1/2″), timing is everything with many people going to/from parties -- drive with caution. Things stay tranquil with cool sun for the first few days of 2024, then another weak system could deliver more light snow by Wednesday night.

