December 29th Weather Forecast

Light Snow Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a high in the lower 40s. There is a good chance for light rain early this evening. As the rain moves south into the late evening, the showers are expected to mix or even switch over to snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the middle 40s. Sunday brings more clouds and a good chance for snow, possibly mixed with rain early. Light snow late afternoon Sunday into early Sunday night could lead to a coating to a half inch of snow on average. There is another chance of light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Highs this coming week will be in the middle to upper 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

