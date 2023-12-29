Franklin Park Mall shooting sparking questions about teens and guns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Franklin Park Mall shooting is sparking questions among Toledoans.

One of them is: “How did a teen have access to a gun?”

Toledo Police Department (TPD) Public Information Officer, Lt. Paul Davis said the department is seeing teens with guns in the area.

“There’s not one-way teens are getting guns,” Davis said. “It could be in a burglary, it could be them breaking into cars and stealing them, or someone is selling it to them on the street.”

It has parents worrying about protecting their child from becoming the victim or being the one holding the gun.

Lt. Davis said parental involvement is important to lowering gun violence in teens.

“You need to be involved in your child’s life,” Davis said. “Know who their friends are. Know what’s in their bedroom. They can’t prevent you from going through their things, like their phone or tablet. Know where they’re going.”

According to Lt. Davis, as of Dec. 18, there have been 207 people shot in Toledo, down from 293 in 2022.

One of TPD’s goals for the new year is working to decrease non-fatal shootings in the area.

As for the Tuesday night incident, 13 Action News has yet to hear from mall security or the mall media contacts regarding increased security.

