Gov. DeWine to announce decision on bill banning trans youth treatment and from girls’ sports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. from Columbus, announcing his decision on whether to sign a bill relating to transgender youth into law or make amendments and send it back to the legislature for review.

House Bill 68 contains two parts:

The Saving Ohio Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which prevents minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

The Save Women’s Sports Act, which prevents transgender girls from participating in girls’ and womens’ sports.

The bill passed 24-8 in the Senate, returning the bill to the House with amendments made since their vote in June.

The House once again approved the bill with a 61-27 vote.

The bill prohibits physicians from performing gender reassignment surgery on minors or prescribing “cross-sex” hormones to minors (other than those already on the medication).

House Bill 68 also prohibits mental health professionals from diagnosing or treating a minor for gender-related conditions without obtaining consent from a parent or guardian, and without screening them for other mental health conditions first.

Currently, the Ohio High School Athletic Association policy states that “transgender student athletes should have equal opportunity to participate in sports.”

Under this policy, transgender girls must complete a minimum of one year of hormone treatment or demonstrate that she has no physical or physiological advantages over genetic girls of the same age group to participate in girls’ sports.

Also under this policy, transgender boys must demonstrate that their muscle mass developed due to testosterone treatment does not exceed that of a genetic boy to participate in boys sports.

