Hittin’ the Town at The Henry Ford for the Mandela Exhibition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Henry Ford is described as an incredible collection of artifacts that help bring the stories of American ingenuity and innovation to life. But the museum also highlights stories from around the world. The extraordinary life of an iconic freedom fighter is the focus of a special exhibition at the museum currently.

If you are a history buff, The Henry Ford is a must-see.

“The Henry Ford Museum is all about innovation and how every day, normal people have changed the world,” Lori Petrelius, a museum programs manager at The Henry Ford said.

Nelson Mandela certainly helped change the world.

“In 1994, he won the first fully integrated South African presidential election,” Petrelius said.

But so much happened in his life before and after that and The Henry Ford has a special exhibition that tells the story.

“The exhibition is truly outstanding. It is done by the Royal House of Mandela, so there are artifacts from his personal life, from his childhood, all the way up through his death. It’s really all about how one man and one country’s history have impacted the rest of the world,” Petrelius said.

Mandela was an anti-apartheid activist from South Africa.

“We’re really learning the whole picture of Nelson Mandela, not just when he was in the political sphere, but what raised him, how he grew up in the Thembu tribe and how it impacted his politics later in life,” Petrelius said.

Mandela lost his freedom while fighting for the freedom of everyone.

“He spent 27 years in prison. He was not afraid to put his life on the line to make sure everybody had equal rights in a democratic South Africa,” Petrelius said.

Not long after being released from prison, Mandela visited Detroit.

“We’ve had people come through the exhibit who remember his visit to Detroit in 1990 and have a personal connection to his story, and we have young folks visiting and this is their first time hearing about it,” Petrelius said.

The exhibition tells the story of the challenges and the triumphs that made up his remarkable life.

“In the exhibit, you’ll see examples of some of the clothing he wore as a child, including a leopard headdress, which is incredibly important,” Petrelius said. “You’ll see things from his time at Robben Island in prison, tiny bed mats and the lack of resources they had access to. You’ll also see the white lion pelt placed over his coffin during the funeral procession.”

The Mandela Exhibition runs through Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15). The exhibition is free with a paid museum admission.

Mandela won hundreds of awards for his life’s work, including the Nobel Peace Prize. He died in 2013 at the age of 95.

To learn more about the exhibition at The Henry Ford, click here.

