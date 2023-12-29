13abc Marketplace
I-TEAM NEIGHBORHOOD NUISANCE: Taking action and getting results

By Sophie Bates
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Viewers are constantly contacting the 13 Action News I-TEAM for help with the nuisances in their neighborhoods. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of those stories.

The first neighborhood nuisance goes back to June; that’s when Angie Flaczinski, and her stepfather Tom Murrey, reached out to the I-TEAM regarding the intersection of Jackman Road and Slater Street.

The City of Toledo had recently finished putting in streetlights and adding a crosswalk at the intersection. But, months after completing construction, the lights still weren’t working.

“You’ll be our hero if you can get these lights turned on,” Tom Murrey said.

For Murrey and Flaczinkski, having a crosswalk is extra important.

“My stepdad had a stroke four years ago, and it’s really hard for him, and for me, and for everybody in general to get across the street,” Flaczinkski said.

After a little digging, the I-TEAM discovered the City of Toledo was waiting for Toledo Edison to connect the lights to power.

The day after we called Toledo Edison, workers connected the power, giving Flaczinkski, her stepfather and the intersection the green light.

A few months later, in October, a mother at her wit’s end came to 13 Action News for help. A tree leaning over her property had cracked in half during a storm.

“Toledo Edison had their contractors come out and cut back, you know, everything that you see,” Janelle Maier said. “Then, they put these straps on it and they said, ‘Okay, we’ll be back to take it down, we’re just waiting on a crane.’”

Months went by, and Toledo Edison never came back.

“Honestly, it’s really stressful. I already had a really rough start to motherhood. My baby was in the NCU for 32 days, and I just don’t want to go through any more stressful situations,” Maier said, “I really wish someone would pay attention and just take the tree down.”

Just five days after we aired a story, Toledo Edison sent contractors out to take down the entire tree.

“We’re very happy that there’s no longer a huge looming tree over us,” Maier said, holding her daughter.

Then, just last month, Tom Homer contacted the I-TEAM about a giant pile of trash in his neighborhood.

“Somebody, on the first, came by with a trailer full of trash and dumped it there,” Homer said, showing a video of someone dumping the trash on Nov. 1. “And over the weekend, somebody came and destroyed ... and what they didn’t take they threw all over the streets and yard.”

The property where the trash was dumped is a rental managed by Kit Management.

Homer claims they’re responsible for the mess. Kit Management denies the accusation. But, just hours after the I-TEAM started asking questions, Kit Management sent an employee in to take the trash out.

“It’s gone! The same guy who dumped it here bagged it all backup and took it away,” Homer said. “Oh, I love it. I’m not living in the city dump no more.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

