Loss of baby boy leads Toledo woman toward acts of kindness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bri Duttine says this was supposed to be the first Christmas with her newborn son, Levi, but he passed away just last month.

“I had him three months early back in October, October 2nd, and then two weeks later on the dot we lost him,” said Duttine.

To honor him and as a way to ease her own pain, Duttine decided to help other families put presents under their trees.

She made a post on social media about the kind offer and a local man named Roger reached out to her.

“I had to swallow my pride,” said Roger. “It’s about my son more than anything.”

According to Duttine, Roger and his son Robbie needed more help than she originally thought, though.

“When we dropped the Christmas stuff off to the one 16-year-old boy, we found out they had no food because dad had just lost his job, just lost his car, and he had a cancer diagnosis a couple of months ago,” Duttine said.

“Just the last couple of years, have been a trying time,” said Roger.

Duttine decided to also take Roger grocery shopping this week using some money she saved as well as donations from her Cold Stone Creamery co-workers to fill a cart full of food.

Roger says it is difficult for him to talk about, but he is not proud of where he is at right now. “Just kind of humiliating being a full-grown man, not being able to deal with the ups and downs, making my own mistakes, bad choices.”

One day though, he is hoping to pay it forward to someone else.

