Lucas County to shift “life squad” ambulance operations to local fire departments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major change is coming to emergency services in Lucas County. After decades of owning and operating the white “life squad” ambulances, the county is now passing that responsibility on to local fire departments.

“The fire chiefs have all said, ‘We think we can do better if we have local control cause we know what our residents want,’” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

13 Action News spoke with multiple local fire chiefs; the effects of this change vary depending on each region and fire department.

“It’s decentralizing something that’s been put together for many years and is functioning,” Waterville Fire Chief Doug Meyer said. “It may be slightly inefficient and needed some reform. I do think that decentralizing it is hurtful. But I also think that the agencies are well-prepared, and I think that all the citizens across the county will still get the service that they need, and it will be uninterrupted.”

The departments are grouped into six regions throughout the county: Central (Toledo Fire and Rescue), East (Oregon Fire and Rescue), Northwest (Sylvania Fire), South (Maumee Fire and Monclova Fire), Southwest (Waterville and Whitehouse Fire) and West (Springfield Fire.)

Each region will receive $804,000 through a county sales tax each year to operate the ambulances. The county funding will be split between fire departments in each region.

“The county will give us a stipend. It will not cover all of it, and the city will have to make up the difference,” Meyer said. “It will change the way that we have to staff. We will make sure that we have 24-hour ALS, and we will have to hire a few more people.”

The county funding isn’t guaranteed.

“They will always get it, alright, unless the county gives them, for some reason, two years notice that they’re not going to get it anymore,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

Meyer says the possibility of losing county funding is one he’s preparing for.

“If it were to go away after that, there are concerns about where the money could come from. But we have a few years plan. So, we will continue to monitor that and make sure that the citizens are served,” Meyer said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.