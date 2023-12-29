Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead following a crash in Wood County Friday afternoon.

According to the Wood County Sheriff, a man was driving a small SUV southbound on US 23 when he crashed into a semi-truck that was traveling northbound on US 23. He was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Sheriff says US 23 between Sugar Ridge Road and Devils Hole Road remains closed at this time.

