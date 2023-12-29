13abc Marketplace
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.
The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead following a crash in Wood County Friday afternoon.

According to the Wood County Sheriff, a man was driving a small SUV southbound on US 23 when he crashed into a semi-truck that was traveling northbound on US 23. He was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Sheriff says US 23 between Sugar Ridge Road and Devils Hole Road remains closed at this time.

