Ohio minimum wage set to go up in 2024

The increase comes from a constitutional amendment Ohio voters passed in 2006 which raises the minimum wage on the first of each year by the rate of inflation.
By Jada Respress
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The increase comes from a constitutional amendment Ohio voters passed in 2006 which raises the minimum wage on the first of each year by the rate of inflation.

I spoke with an employee from Jupmode about the changes they told me while it’s a welcome sight more could be done.

“Increase is a good thing,” President of Jupmode John Amato said.

Effective Jan. 1 the Ohio minimum wage will be $10.45 for non-tipped employees and $5.25 for tipped employees which is a 35-cent increase from this year’s $10.10 for non-tipped employees and a 20-cent increase for tipped employees of $5.05. 13 Action News spoke with many businesses today who didn’t even know about the increase one being Jupmode a screen-printing store that make custom apparel. President John Amato said that he’s glad to see the increase.

“It’s a marginal increase so I don’t know if it’ll have too much impact but it’s trending in the right direction,” Amato said.

Jupmode employee Jack Schreiner echoed the same message that the increase is welcomed but it may not be a liveable wage.

”It’s a step in the right direction but it’s not enough. I really think if they listen to employees, listen to Ohio citizens more they can get it to more of a livable that we can agree on,” screen printer of Jupmode, Jack Schreiner said.

Amato isn’t planning on any price changes on products at Jupmode because of the increase.

“Our prices have been pretty consistent for a long time our t-shirts have been 24 dollars for as long as I can remember,” Amato said.

Ohio will be one of 22 states increasing its minimum wage in 2024. The new wage will be just over $3 of the federal minimum wage of $7.25. A coalition of groups has been working to put a $15/hr minimum wage proposal before voters in 2024 so expect to hear more in the New Year.

