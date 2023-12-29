13abc Marketplace
Ottawa Hills mayor retires after 20 years

Ottawa Hills leadership is changing. Mayor Kevin Gilmore is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.
By Jada Respress
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills leadership is changing. Mayor Kevin Gilmore is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.

After 20 years of working as mayor, he’s ready to pass the torch.

“It’s been fun because it is such a great community and everyone has been so supportive,” Ottawa Hills Mayor Kevin Gilmore said.

Mayor Gilmore is retiring after five terms. He says he’s grateful for everyone that he has worked with.

He tells 13 Action News that former Village Manager and Vice Mayor Marc Thompson will be taking his place.

“I’m very happy with that as well. Marc was absolutely outstanding Village manager who I worked with in my first 16 years,” Gilmore said.

The mayor tells 13 Action News what’s next for Ottawa Hills.

“I know we’ve been trying for some time to grow different residential areas in here to give more choices in here,” Gilmore said.

He says he’s proud of the partnership that the Village of Ottawa Hills has with the Toledo Fire Department during his tenure.

“Which saved us a substantial amount of money,” Gilmore said.

While he is stepping away from the mayoral position. He’s always willing to help out if needed.

“This is really community service here and I will be as involved as anybody wants me to be,” Gilmore said.

Vice Mayor Marc Thompson will be the new mayor of Ottawa Hills effective Jan. 1.

