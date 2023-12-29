13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI, records show

Court records revealed Varner registered a .16 BAC during a breathalyzer test.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - According to jail records, professional golfer Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday night for driving while impaired in south Charlotte.

Court documents show Varner was driving on Providence Road “while subject to an impairing substance.” Records also revealed that he registered a .16 BAC during a breathalyzer test, twice the legal driving limit.

He was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail around 7:30 p.m. with a bond set at $500. Court records show the 33-year-old has since posted bond and has been released. Varner is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

The PGA-turned-LIV golfer played golf at East Carolina University from 2008-12, and was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2022. He currently lives in south Charlotte.

Last season, his golf club — Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC — won LIV’s D.C. competition in May, Golf Digest said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck

Latest News

Doreen Jenness, the widow of Air Force Capt. Jason Jenness, pulls out a portion of his uniform...
The Air Force said its nuclear missile capsules were safe. But documents and reports of cancer tell a different story
Deputy Tanner Ludwig spoke with Arizona's Family about what happened.
A deputy’s quick thinking helped save the life of a man experiencing a medical emergency
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Gov. DeWine to announce decision on bill banning trans youth treatment and from girls’ sports
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023