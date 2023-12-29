Putting party affiliation aside, Wilkinson ready to lead Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - In the tightly held Republican neck of the woods, this fall, Tiffin residents elected an independent as their new mayor. Officials hosted a swearing-in ceremony for Lee Wilkinson, the 51st mayor of Tiffin earlier this week.

“So, I started collecting signatures on a petition and filed it, and there you go,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson, who spent 35 years as a schoolteacher, replaces Dawn Lannantouno, a Democrat, who stepped in as mayor in 2022 when Aaron Motz, a Republican, stepped down.

“In the local government everything we do immediately affects the local citizens,” Wilkinson said. “So, if we are fixing potholes or replacing sewer lines, all of that stuff has an immediate effect on our community.”

During the 2020 presidential election, over 60 percent of Seneca County voters turned out for Republican nominee Donald Trump. Wilkinson said he doesn’t believe party affiliation plays a role in local politics.

“All of the people in city council and that work for the city and the department heads and all of their people in the departments of public works and the engineering department, even police and fire, they all want to do what’s best for the city regardless of political affiliation,” Wilkinson said.

Longtime Republican and former Seneca County Commissioner Mike Kerschner echoed those sediments.

“He’s a good young man and I’m happy to call him our mayor, and hopefully he does, as I think our forefathers wanted and as I did, you know, you leave the private sector, volunteer for a few years, and then hand over the baton to the next person,” Kerschner said. “So, I think that’s the best way the government should work, hopefully, that’s what we do.”

When Wilkinson’s term starts on Jan. 1, he said one of his main goals is to bring more industry and affordable housing to the city.

“Possibly expand on our industrial park, because when we attract those people into those houses that hopefully come, then they’ll need a place to work. Or if we attract the business, then we need a place for those people to live. So, they’re kind of interconnected there. We really need to work together on both of those things at the same time,” Wilkinson said.

