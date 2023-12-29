13abc Marketplace
State Representative's Perrysburg home scene of swatting call Friday

Haraz Ghanbari
Haraz Ghanbari(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A State Representative from Perrysburg was the victim of a swatting call on Friday, according to a statement from his office.

Rep. Haraz Ghanbari said Perrysburg Police contacted him Friday after dispatchers were falsely told a person had been shot at his home. Police responded and authorities investigated and quickly gave an all-clear.

Swatting refers to a false threat report in order to illicit a police response. Numerous Ohio hospitals and Synagogues were subjected to swatting calls earlier this week, along with elected officials. Schools across the state have been subjected to the false threat calls in recent months. Ohio moved to make swatting a felony just earlier this year.

Ghanbari’s office said an investigation is underway into the incident. He expressed his “gratitude to the professionalism and prompt response” of numerous law enforcement agencies Friday.

