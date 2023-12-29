13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo Police chief urges stop to teen gun violence

Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle said he’s fully aware of the number of teens with illegal guns and acknowledges it’s a problem.
By Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle said he’s fully aware of the number of teens with illegal guns and acknowledges it’s a problem. I-Team reporter Christina Williams had a chance to sit down with Troendle to see what he plans to do to reduce gun violence.

The chief said moving into the new year, police plan to focus on lowering the number of shootings happening across the city as well as homicides. This plan starts with getting guns off the streets and out of the hands of teenagers and Troendle is asking the community to step in.

“If people just take a step back and stop thinking about what it looks like if ‘I talk to the police,’ and say ‘What does it really mean if I talk to the police,’ and it means ‘I might be saving my kid’s life or my nephew’s life or my neighbor’s life.’ That is an important thing,” Troendle said. “If you can save somebody else’s life by talking to us, so what? Right? So, someone says something about you. You should be able to stand up and say ‘I care about my community. I love my family, I love my community and I want to stop this.’”

Chief Troendle is asking members of the community to work with police as they play an important role in informing police about what’s going on in their neighborhoods.

“Continue to work with us. Back when I grew up, our neighbors were involved in our lives. They knew our family, they knew what we were doing. They would grab us and say ‘If you don’t knock that off I’m telling your dad,’” Troendle said. “Be involved in your neighborhood. Be involved in your community. I’m not asking you to step into the middle of a gunfight, but I’m asking you to be aware of what’s happening out there. Use us as a resource. Use us as someone who can step in and stop those instances from happening. But, until you call us, until you let us know what’s happening in your neighborhood, we can’t possibly know what’s going on as much as you do.

Chief Troendle said technology is another tool to reduce crime. There are FLOCK cameras located across the city that track license plates, as well as Shot Spotters which detect gunshots.

Link Toledo is another program asking people to register their security cameras with police and so far, more than 900 cameras have been registered.

TPD is also working on hiring additional officers but Troendle admits it has been a struggle. A new class of up to 40 officers is set to begin at the end of May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Two people were injured in the shooting.
Franklin Park Mall shooting sparking questions about teens and guns
A look back at 2023's biggest neighborhood nuisances.
I-TEAM NEIGHBORHOOD NUISANCE: Taking action and getting results
The increase comes from a constitutional amendment Ohio voters passed in 2006 which raises the...
Ohio minimum wage set to go up in 2024
We are looking at the top three stories that shook the Toledo community.
13 Action News: Top crime stories of 2023