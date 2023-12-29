Toledo Police chief urges stop to teen gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle said he’s fully aware of the number of teens with illegal guns and acknowledges it’s a problem. I-Team reporter Christina Williams had a chance to sit down with Troendle to see what he plans to do to reduce gun violence.

The chief said moving into the new year, police plan to focus on lowering the number of shootings happening across the city as well as homicides. This plan starts with getting guns off the streets and out of the hands of teenagers and Troendle is asking the community to step in.

“If people just take a step back and stop thinking about what it looks like if ‘I talk to the police,’ and say ‘What does it really mean if I talk to the police,’ and it means ‘I might be saving my kid’s life or my nephew’s life or my neighbor’s life.’ That is an important thing,” Troendle said. “If you can save somebody else’s life by talking to us, so what? Right? So, someone says something about you. You should be able to stand up and say ‘I care about my community. I love my family, I love my community and I want to stop this.’”

Chief Troendle is asking members of the community to work with police as they play an important role in informing police about what’s going on in their neighborhoods.

“Continue to work with us. Back when I grew up, our neighbors were involved in our lives. They knew our family, they knew what we were doing. They would grab us and say ‘If you don’t knock that off I’m telling your dad,’” Troendle said. “Be involved in your neighborhood. Be involved in your community. I’m not asking you to step into the middle of a gunfight, but I’m asking you to be aware of what’s happening out there. Use us as a resource. Use us as someone who can step in and stop those instances from happening. But, until you call us, until you let us know what’s happening in your neighborhood, we can’t possibly know what’s going on as much as you do.

Chief Troendle said technology is another tool to reduce crime. There are FLOCK cameras located across the city that track license plates, as well as Shot Spotters which detect gunshots.

Link Toledo is another program asking people to register their security cameras with police and so far, more than 900 cameras have been registered.

TPD is also working on hiring additional officers but Troendle admits it has been a struggle. A new class of up to 40 officers is set to begin at the end of May.

