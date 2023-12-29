13abc Marketplace
Toledo’s new City Clerk sworn-in Friday

Julie Gibbons was sworn in as the new City Clerk for Toledo, replacing longtime Clerk Gerald Dendinger in his retirement.
Julie Gibbons was sworn in as the new City Clerk for Toledo, replacing longtime Clerk Gerald Dendinger in his retirement.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials held a swearing-in ceremony Friday for the City of Toledo’s first female clerk since 1837, according to a city spokesperson.

Julie Gibbons was sworn in for the role on Friday, replacing longtime Clerk Gerald Dendinger in his retirement. Gibbons has been serving as Assistant Clerk to Dendinger since 1998.

The City Clerk works with City Council as secretary, keeping its records, making an annual report with a summary of council proceedings and other duties.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity to continue Jerry Dendinger’s legacy of exceptional public service in the Clerk’s office and excited to use my new role to keep the Clerk’s office moving forward,” said Julie Gibbons.

