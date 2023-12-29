Two UToledo women's basketball players surprised with new cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Toledo Women’s Basketball players Quinesha Lockett and Sophia Wiard knew they were coming to Jim White Toyota to talk name, image and likeness deals (NIL), but they had no idea that they were walking into one of the biggest NIL deals for women’s athletes in Ohio history.

Jim White Toyota gave the athletes their own Rav 4′s to use for the remainder of the school year, picking up the costs for insurance and registration as well.

“I was kinda just shocked,” Wiard, a UToledo guard, said. “I didn’t even know how to react. This is something you kind of never really heard of until recently and it’s just amazing to be a part of it.”

Lockett echoed the excitement and said this was special to her in more ways than one.

“This is my first car, so let’s go!” Lockett, a UToledo guard and 2022-2023 MAC Player of the Year, said.

Jim White Toyota General Manager Vinnie Schiavone said that this NIL deal was in the works for a while and the dealership wanted to go all out for the two seniors, who are also defending 2022-23 MAC conference champions.

“We just wanted to make sure that University of Toledo Women’s basketball gets the notoriety they deserve,” Schiavone said.

The back of the cars were emblazoned with the player’s last names and numbers, ensuring they could ride around campus in style.

Lockett said that she’s confident in herself and her team this season.

“We’re going to do it big and last go-round so let’s go on a roll!” Lockett said.

Dave White, the president of White Automobile Dealerships, said that this is a tradition the dealership wants to keep going.

“Looking at their excitement, my God, it sent electricity through the room. It’s the coolest thing, with that kind of good mojo, we’ll probably continue in the future,” White said.

NIL was established in Ohio in 2021, allowing college athletes to have sponsorships and be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Wiard said it has been interesting to see the increase in awareness of NIL deals.

“I think people are starting to understand and take advantage of it, but I think it brings us a unique opportunity and the people here definitely capitalize on it and we’re very thankful for it,” Wiard said.

With their new cars, both Lockett and Wiard said they are ready to ride into the rest of the season.

