Victim drives to hospital after being shot on Hausman

Victim drives to hospital after being shot on Hausman
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A gunshot victim was able to drive himself to the hospital after being shot Friday morning.

St. Vincent Medical Center accepted the patient, who was shot on the 100 block of Hausman.

There is no suspect at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

