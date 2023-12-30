12/29: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with wet snowflakes mixing in, especially south of US-6. Any snow is unlikely to stick though, lows in the lower 30s. SATURDAY: Cloudy for the morning with a lingering flurry or sprinkle possible, then more sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 30s. NEW YEAR’S EVE: Rain & snow showers arrive on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Any rain/snow mix will change to all snow as we get into Sunday night, and up to 1/2″ may accumulate. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Sunny & breezy for Tuesday; highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs again in the low 40s. A few flurries are possible from Wednesday into Thursday, when it’ll be breezy with highs in the mid-30s. Sunny Friday with highs in the upper 30s.

