13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/30: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Sunshine then snowflakes to round out 2023
The clouds part ways temporarily to allow the first glimpses of sunshine we have seen in a while.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The clouds part ways temporarily to allow the first glimpses of sunshine we have seen in a while, and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40s as a result. Overnight into NYE, clouds build once again, and we kick off Sunday with overcast skies. The rain/snow mix does not arrive until later towards the afternoon, with rainfall arriving first and transitioning into snow from 8pm-10pm. Accumulations are low in Toledo, hovering around 0.5″, and then higher in surrounding counties such as Hillsdale and Erie/Huron counties. Be aware of any wet surfaces to freeze overnight into the new year.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck

Latest News

The clouds part ways temporarily to allow the first glimpses of sunshine we have seen in a while.
12/30: Erin's Saturday Forecast
12/29: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast
12/29: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
12/29: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast
12/29: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast
12/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
12/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast