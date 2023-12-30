12/30: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

The clouds part ways temporarily to allow the first glimpses of sunshine we have seen in a while, and temperatures climb to the mid to upper 40s as a result. Overnight into NYE, clouds build once again, and we kick off Sunday with overcast skies. The rain/snow mix does not arrive until later towards the afternoon, with rainfall arriving first and transitioning into snow from 8pm-10pm. Accumulations are low in Toledo, hovering around 0.5″, and then higher in surrounding counties such as Hillsdale and Erie/Huron counties. Be aware of any wet surfaces to freeze overnight into the new year.

