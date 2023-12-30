DeWine strikes down would-be transgender youth health care ban

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine struck down House Bill 68 Friday morning, vetoing the bill that would ban transgender health care for children and remove transgender athletes from female sports.

DeWine said he decided to focus on the healthcare aspect of the bill, which focused on gender-affirming care including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, because he said it affected a much wider population than the sports aspect.

After hearing from people across the state, including lawmakers, transgender adults, and transgender children and their families, he vetoed the proposed ban, saying it was a matter of protecting life.

“Were I to sign House Bill 68, or would House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better, what is medically best for the child than the two people that love the child most: the parents,” Gov. DeWine said.

Local LGBTQ+ advocates like the Executive Director of Equality Toledo Jourdyn McQueary anxiously awaited the governor’s decision and were happy, albeit surprised to see him veto the bill.

“I was honestly shocked for just like a few seconds, then I cried a little bit from happiness,” McQueary said.

McQueary said they were expecting bad news given the increase in legislation banning transgender healthcare for youth nationwide. According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, 18 states have gender-affirming care bans impacting youth. With DeWine, Ohio remains off that list.

Dewine said his decision was about protecting human life.

“Parents have looked me in the eye and have told me that but for this treatment, their child would be dead,” DeWine said. “They tell me that their child is only alive because of the gender-affirming care that they have received.”

McQueary said that local families traveled to Colombus to talk with lawmakers about the proposed bill.

A joint statement from Northwest Ohio LGBTQ+ organizations including Equality Toledo said in part that “… many transgender and nonbinary Ohioans, their families, and activists” spoke out against House Bill 68. The statement continued to say the veto “… is one step toward ensuring that all LGBTQ+ youth and their families have a right to medical privacy and community.”

“Today, we celebrate the decision of Governor DeWine to veto House Bill 68, or the Ohio Saving Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act. Governor DeWine stated that his decision was based on the best interests of the impacted children, and it is due to the many transgender and nonbinary Ohioans, their families, and activists who have spoken out against this harmful bill that DeWine chose to believe science and defend transgender youth. Governor DeWine’s decision to veto this bill was in step with all related medical organizations and associations. His decision today is one step toward ensuring that all LGBTQ+ youth and their families have a right to medical privacy and community. The LGBTQ+ community of Ohio will continue our efforts to ensure that every transgender and nonbinary Ohioan has access to the same rights and opportunities as their cisgender counterparts. We remain dedicated to defending the rights of LGBTQ+ Ohioans against legislative attacks on their right to exist.”

McQueary said they hope that moving forward, gender-affirming care for youth continues to be a decision made by the child, their parents and their doctors, not the government. They said that this is a life-saving treatment and if the ban had gone into effect, families might have gone to other states to receive care.

Although he vetoed House Bill 68, DeWine said he wants to create administrative rules shaping gender-affirming care in Ohio, including banning gender-affirming surgeries for transgender children. He also said he wants to collect data on transgender health care and report it to the Ohio Department of Health and the state government. The governor also expressed the need to look out for clinics with “inadequate” or “ideological” treatment.

Ohio House Speaker and Republican Jason Stephens responded in a statement saying that the house legislature will discuss and look to move forward.

“It is disappointing that the Governor vetoed House Bill 68, the SAFE Act and Save Women’s Sports. The bill sponsors, and The House, have dedicated nearly three years to get the bill right — to empower parents and protect children. It was passed by veto-proof majorities in each chamber. We will certainly discuss as a caucus and take the appropriate next steps.”

The legislature could override DeWine’s veto with a three-fifths vote of members of the House and Senate.

DeWine said he is looking forward to working with other lawmakers moving forward, but continued to underscore the importance of gender-affirming care and protecting children’s lives.

Throughout his press conference announcing the veto, DeWine spoke highly of everyone involved in the decision-making process.

“I think it’s very important that we all remember that all those on each side of this issue sincerely and truly believe their position best protects children,” DeWine said.

The governor said he listened to Ohioans who said access to transgender healthcare treatments was life-saving and said he supports multi-disciplinary and informed care.

