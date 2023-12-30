13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Google agreed Thursday, Dec. 28, to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit claiming that it continued spying on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private browsing” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode. It argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog details of users’ site visits and activities despite their use of supposedly “private” browsing.

Plaintiffs also charged that Google’s activities yielded an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who thought they’d taken steps to protect their privacy.

The settlement, reached Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the suit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users; lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expect to present the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck
Driver flees crash, leaving injured passenger alone in wreck

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Nov. 8,...
Judge blocks most of an Iowa law banning some school library books and discussion of LGBTQ+ issues
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
12/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
12/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed House Bill 68 Friday.
DeWine strikes down would-be transgender youth health care ban