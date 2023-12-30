13abc Marketplace
Hopkins airport increases parking rates for second year in a row

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Exactly a year after increasing parking rates, Cleveland-Hopkins airport has done it again.

This time the increases seem more noticeable to travelers in the area.

“I can hardly afford it ‘cause this price is ridiculous. Look at all the cars in here, they’re making a killing,” Airport Traveler Herman Collins said. “They’re definitely not improving anything. It’s probably for the city, I guess city of Cleveland. Definitely not on the roads for sure…”

While others don’t see the increase as much of a problem.

“We live in a capitalistic nation so everybody is out here to make money. I don’t really have an issue with it, just have to deal with it,” Jordan Collins said.

The increases are as follows:

Smart Parking Garage: $23/day, first 30 minutes free, $7/hour up to 3 hours (after the 3rd hour, the daily rate applies)

Red Lot: $21/day

Blue Lot: $21/day

Orange Lot: $18/day

Brown Lot: $16/day

