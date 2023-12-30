13abc Marketplace
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults

Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault, which she said happened twice.
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault, which she said happened twice.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (Right) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - Singer Paula Abdul is suing former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault, which she said happened twice.

The lawsuit against Lythgoe and the show’s production companies was filed Friday in Los Angeles.

According to Rolling Stone, Abdul alleges Lythgoe sexually assaulted her twice.

The first alleged incident happened inside an elevator of a hotel they both were staying at while traveling for auditions during one of the early seasons of “American Idol” in the early 2000s.

Abdul claims the second incident occurred at Lythgoe’s home in 2014. That is when she was hosting “So You Think You Can Dance,” which Lythgoe also produced.

In the lawsuit, Abdul says she never spoke out before because she feared retaliation.

Representatives for Lythgoe and “American Idol” have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

