13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Police trying to identify masked man who robbed Tiffin gas station

Investigators said the man showed the clerk a knife and got away with a “small amount of cash...
Investigators said the man showed the clerk a knife and got away with a “small amount of cash from the register.”(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are trying to identify the masked man behind an overnight armed robbery at a Tiffin gas station.

Officers said it happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Hy-Miller gas station at the corner of South Sandusky Street and West Market Street. Investigators said the man showed the clerk a knife and got away with a “small amount of cash from the register.”

The man was described as about five-foot-ten inches tall and about 230 pounds.

Nobody was hurt.

Detectives are looking for anyone in the area who might have home surveillance video from the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information can call 419-447-2323 ext. 1122.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon

Latest News

The clouds part ways temporarily to allow the first glimpses of sunshine we have seen in a while.
12/30: Erin's Saturday Forecast
12/29: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast
12/29: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
12/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
12/29: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed House Bill 68 Friday.
DeWine strikes down would-be transgender youth health care ban