Police trying to identify masked man who robbed Tiffin gas station

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are trying to identify the masked man behind an overnight armed robbery at a Tiffin gas station.

Officers said it happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Hy-Miller gas station at the corner of South Sandusky Street and West Market Street. Investigators said the man showed the clerk a knife and got away with a “small amount of cash from the register.”

The man was described as about five-foot-ten inches tall and about 230 pounds.

Nobody was hurt.

Detectives are looking for anyone in the area who might have home surveillance video from the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information can call 419-447-2323 ext. 1122.

