12/30: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast

Rain changing to snow for New Year’s Eve with a dusting possible.
12/30: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with lows in the low 30s and some drizzle possible late. NEW YEAR’S EVE: Highs Sunday in the upper 30s. Rain showers on Sunday morning will mix with snow during the afternoon and eventually change to all snow by Sunday night. A dusting is possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. SUNDAY NIGHT: Any wet roads could become slick as temps dip below freezing. NEW YEAR’S DAY: A lingering flurry Monday morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Sunny, breezy, and not as cold Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with highs near 40. A few snow showers later Wednesday into Wednesday night, and a dusting will again be possible. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny next Saturday and Sunday with highs near 40 both days.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

