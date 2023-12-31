12/30: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with lows in the low 30s and some drizzle possible late. NEW YEAR’S EVE: Highs Sunday in the upper 30s. Rain showers on Sunday morning will mix with snow during the afternoon and eventually change to all snow by Sunday night. A dusting is possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. SUNDAY NIGHT: Any wet roads could become slick as temps dip below freezing. NEW YEAR’S DAY: A lingering flurry Monday morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Sunny, breezy, and not as cold Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with highs near 40. A few snow showers later Wednesday into Wednesday night, and a dusting will again be possible. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny next Saturday and Sunday with highs near 40 both days.

