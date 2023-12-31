13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/31: Erin's New Year's Eve Forecast

Ending 2023 with a rain/snow mix, but accumulations remain low
Showers arrive early this afternoon and transition to snow well after sunset.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Because air temperatures today stick in the mid to upper 30s through the late evening and heading overnight, any snowfall is likely to melt upon contact. Any accumulation tonight will be seen on the grasses and higher surfaces - not on the road. However, once temperatures are able to drop below freezing, wet surfaces may become slick and some early morning snow showers can also stick. Temperatures to start off 2024 will be chilly in the upper 30s with some lingering flurries.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

Showers arrive early this afternoon and transition to snow well after sunset.
12/31: Erin's New Year's Eve Forecast
12/30: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/30: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/30: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/30: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
12/30: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast