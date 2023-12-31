12/31: Erin's New Year's Eve Forecast

Because air temperatures today stick in the mid to upper 30s through the late evening and heading overnight, any snowfall is likely to melt upon contact. Any accumulation tonight will be seen on the grasses and higher surfaces - not on the road. However, once temperatures are able to drop below freezing, wet surfaces may become slick and some early morning snow showers can also stick. Temperatures to start off 2024 will be chilly in the upper 30s with some lingering flurries.

