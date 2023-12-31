13abc Marketplace
Law enforcement to increase patrol for New Year’s weekend

13 people were killed in 11 crashes during last year’s New Year Holiday Reporting Period and alcohol and drugs were a factor in nine of those, according to data
By Blake Pierce
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local law enforcement officials and those around the state are increasing patrols this New Year’s Weekend and reminding motorists of the classic slogan: Drive sober or get pulled over.

“We want people to have a good time,” Captain Matt Luettke of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said. “We just want them to do it responsibly.”

Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office say they are focused on keeping people safe this weekend, as one of the busiest holidays for impaired driving commences. With the help of grants awarded to local agencies to promote traffic safety, the Sheriff’s Office has stationed extra patrol units on the roadways.

“Most jurisdictions are going to see an increase in their call volumes,” Luettke said. “It’s important to have the additional patrols on hand to take care of those calls for service.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) officials say they are also partaking in the increased enforcement and will have extra troopers on the road, similar to the years past.

13 people were killed in 11 crashes during last year’s New Year Holiday Reporting Period and alcohol and drugs were a factor in nine of those, according to data from OSHP. Additionally, two motorcyclists and one pedestrian were killed during the holiday reporting period.

“We want everyone to have a great start to the new year,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “If you plan to go out and celebrate, please designate a sober driver.”

OSHP officials are reminding motorists to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or make other arrangements.

