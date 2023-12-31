13abc Marketplace
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday

13 Action News spoke to the owner of the hotel who would not provide a statement regarding the matter.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Staff members at a hotel in Maumee unexpectedly quit and walked out on their jobs, leaving police officers to keep an eye on inconvenienced guests.

Some viewers, staying in the Staybridge Suites at Fallen Timbers in Maumee, reached out to 13 Action News with concerns after guests continued to fill the lobby and no workers were around to help overnight into Saturday.

An employee at the hotel says they were called in to help rectify the situation after the staff unexpectedly walked out and quit. That employee says they showed up to police officers assisting customers in the lobby and after arriving, were able to handle the needs of the guests.

