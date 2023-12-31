NW Ohio museum peddles the history of the bicycle through its incredible collection

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The bicycle is a 19th-century invention that helped change the world. You can see a lot of its history at a Northwest Ohio museum. New Bremen is a charming village in Auglaize County that looks like something right out of a Hallmark movie. And it’s home to the Bicycle Museum of America.

“We have a lot of unique and one-of-a-kind items from the 19th century to the modern day. People are blown away by how much is in here. You drive by and it looks small, but we have three floors,” Ryan Long, the Coordinator of the museum said.

And, each one of those floors helps tell the story of the bicycle. From the everyday models, many of us grew up riding to military bikes and everything in between. And it’s geared for people of all ages.

“You can come here with no knowledge of bikes and leave with an appreciation for what they actually did,” Long said.

One of the crown jewels in the collection is a bike with direct ties to the Schwinn family, and it happens to be Long’s favorite bike.

“Ignaz Schwinn who founded the Schwinn Bicycle Company, we have his family tandem bike upstairs in the ballroom. It was a tandem made specifically for him, his wife and their son Frank,” Long said.

It all started when a local man bought the Schwinn family’s bicycle collection. “We have about 165 bikes from the original collection and we’ve acquired other collections since then. We have around 220 of them on display and a total of about 750 in the entire collection.”

And you can do more than look. There are plenty of hands-on experiences here too.

“We have a lot of interactive displays. There is a high-wheel bike you can try out, and there is a peddle car kids like to drive around the third floor ballroom,” Long said.

It may be a bit of a hidden gem to some, but people travel from far and wide to the museum.

“We have people fly in from all over the world. We have visitors from Australia, New Zealand. A lot of people come from Germany, because that is where the bicycle was invented. They also come from France as well as all over the United States,” Long said.

While checking out all the beautiful bikes, you can brush up on a few history lessons, too.

“A lot of folks don’t realize the scope of the bicycle, especially in the 19th century. Around 1895 there were 2,000 bicycle manufacturers just in the United States,” Long said.

Long said the bicycle was a big part of the women’s suffrage movement.

“The bicycle allowed women to congregate for the first time, to have their own mode of transportation,” Long said.

Long adds the bicycle was also an important part of worker’s rights in the 1800s.

“It was the first time workers in the lower-middle class were able to have a means of transportation of their own,” Long said.

And there’s a lot more than bikes here. This American flag has an interesting history.

“The flag was the New Bremen Civil War regiment flag. It was found in a local barn and sent to New York to be restored. When they pulled it out of the box, they could still smell the gunpowder on it,” Long said.

There’s also memorabilia from Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon. Armstrong set his sights on space while growing up not far from New Bremen.

“We’ve got one of his bomber jackets and two of his training suits,” Long said.

On a side note, the village of New Bremen is charming, so it would be an easy place to spend an entire day exploring.

