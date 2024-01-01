1/1: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Tuesday will deliver partly sunny skies with a southwest breeze up to 30mph, and highs near 40F... the warmest high for the next several days. Wednesday night carries a low chance of a dusting of flakes by daybreak, with a fairly quiet rest of the week. The weekend then becomes a major focal point, with a brewing system set to deliver snow. While the track of the low is still hundreds of miles apart between models, all are generally ducking east of Toledo; however, that would still position us for some sticking snow, higher totals east.

