1/1: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Breezy Tuesday, dusting Thurs AM; weekend sticking snow possible
A seasonably cool first week of 2024, with an eye already on a potential weekend system. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tuesday will deliver partly sunny skies with a southwest breeze up to 30mph, and highs near 40F... the warmest high for the next several days. Wednesday night carries a low chance of a dusting of flakes by daybreak, with a fairly quiet rest of the week. The weekend then becomes a major focal point, with a brewing system set to deliver snow. While the track of the low is still hundreds of miles apart between models, all are generally ducking east of Toledo; however, that would still position us for some sticking snow, higher totals east.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

