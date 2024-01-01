13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/31: Derek’s New Year’s Eve Forecast

Snow mixing in tonight, then slick spots possible Monday morning.
12/31: Derek's New Year's Eve Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Rain showers gradually changing to snow. A dusting is possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, but most snow should melt on roads. Overnight, another batch of snow showers is possible, and wet surfaces may freeze-up as temps drop into the low 30s. NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy Monday with a brief snow shower or flurry possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder with lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Gloomy Wednesday with highs near 40. Another weak clipper system will bring in a few snow showers Wednesday night, and another dusting is possible. Mostly sunny and colder for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny and breezy Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Accumulating snow will be possible from Saturday night into Sunday, when highs will be in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

12/31: Derek's New Year's Eve Forecast
12/31: Derek's New Year's Eve Forecast
Showers arrive early this afternoon and transition to snow well after sunset.
12/31: Erin's New Year's Eve Forecast
Showers arrive early this afternoon and transition to snow well after sunset.
12/31: Erin's New Year's Eve Forecast
12/30: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast