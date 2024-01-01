12/31: Derek’s New Year’s Eve Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain showers gradually changing to snow. A dusting is possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, but most snow should melt on roads. Overnight, another batch of snow showers is possible, and wet surfaces may freeze-up as temps drop into the low 30s. NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy Monday with a brief snow shower or flurry possible. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder with lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Gloomy Wednesday with highs near 40. Another weak clipper system will bring in a few snow showers Wednesday night, and another dusting is possible. Mostly sunny and colder for Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny and breezy Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Accumulating snow will be possible from Saturday night into Sunday, when highs will be in the low 30s.

