Abused puppy on long road to recovery in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Henry County Humane Society officials in Napoleon say the road to recovery will be long for a puppy that endured cold temperatures and faced severe malnutrition.

“In the middle of the night, somebody took this dog and threw her over the fence of the dog warden,” Krystyll Harden, the director of the Henry County Humane Society said.

That was on Dec 30. when Harden said officials with the Henry County Dog Warden brought the dog in for help.

“They didn’t find her until the next day, she was out in the cold all night, but they were able to get her out, get her warmed up and then he brought her straight to me and said that this dog needs immediate medical attention,” Harden said.

Harden said the Napoleon Veterinary Clinic was called to evaluate the dogs’ injuries.

“We got her treated for mites, she does have the mange, her ears are busted open,” Harden added. “We’re doing medicated baths, she’s emaciated, so we’re starting her on like small feedings throughout the day, trying to get her belly full but not much, you don’t want to rush it.”

Harden is reminding dog owners if they need to surrender a dog, always advocate for that animal.

“If you just reach out to a shelter, we have tons of resources that we can give people. In her case you know she was in such bad shape that they could have reached out way before she got to this point.

“And you know we’re here to help and support people through those kinds of situations,” Harden said.

The Henry County Humane Society is asking for anyone’s help that can identify the dog that’s believed to be four to five months old. You can click this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.