January 1st Weather Forecast

Colder Pattern This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with steady temperatures in the middle 30s. Lows should finally reach freezing tonight for the first time in a week and a half. Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky with a high around 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle to upper 30s. A weak weather maker could bring us a dusting of snow early Thursday morning. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s late week into the weekend. There is a chance of accumulating snow Saturday night into Sunday. It is too early to know how this storm will track across the eastern part of the country. Some weather maps show this storm staying east, others have us getting measurable snow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

