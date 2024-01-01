Local trucker stuck in Utah after having medical emergency on last drive before retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local truck driver hoped to retire by Christmas. He’s now in a hospital hundreds of miles from home, after having a medical emergency on his last long-haul drive.

At the end of November, long-time truck driver Sean O’Malley was headed on his last cross-country haul.

“This was actually going to be his last trip over the road. He was coming home for Christmas to stay,” said Lori O’Malley, Sean’s wife.

But then, tragedy struck. Sean had a stroke on the road. He was driving in Wyoming when his wife said he started to feel like something was wrong. He was able to pull over and have someone call for help.

Sean was flown to a trauma center in Salt Lake City for treatment. Lori said as soon as she found out what happened, she booked the last seat on a flight to Utah Thanksgiving morning to be by his side.

“As a truck driver’s wife, it’s always been my bigger fear that something would happen far from home,” Lori said.

The couple, who live in Point Place, are over 1,400 miles away from home, and their family. Lori said that she feels terrible every time she has to leave his side because there is no one else to keep him company besides the doctors and nurses.

“It just breaks my heart because I can’t,” Lori said. “There’s nobody there. If I could get him home, I could walk away and feel safe that somebody else could be there with him.”

The doctors told the O’Malleys that Sean has a blood-clotting disorder. Because of clotting and swelling in his brain, they had to remove part of his skull. Lori said Sean needs a special low-flying medical transport flight if he wants to come back to Toledo, which can cost nearly $30,000.

Lori’s cousin Brenda Ostrander is organizing to help bring Sean home.

“I don’t know what kind of test we’re going through, but we’re trying to get through it for him,” Ostrander said.

The family created a GoFundMe fundraiser and is working on setting up a benefit for Sean in March. They hope he can attend. The family said they are looking for people to donate items for the silent auction and get involved with the benefit. For more information, you can contact Ostrander.

