Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man tasked with getting information to area media outlets about the work of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department has died.

Sterling Rahe, known affectionately as ‘Butch’, was a long-time firefighter and paramedic with the department, and was currently serving as its public information officer.

13 Action News extends our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we regret to inform you of the sudden death of our brother and fellow Firefighter/Paramedic Sterling (Butch) Rahe. We are working with Firefighter/Paramedic Rahe’s family to provide support and any assistance needed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Information on funeral services will be provided when available.​

