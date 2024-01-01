13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man tasked with getting information to area media outlets about the work of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department has died.

Sterling Rahe, known affectionately as ‘Butch’, was a long-time firefighter and paramedic with the department, and was currently serving as its public information officer.

13 Action News extends our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we regret to inform you of the sudden death of our brother and fellow Firefighter/Paramedic Sterling (Butch) Rahe. We are working with Firefighter/Paramedic Rahe’s family to provide support and any assistance needed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Information on funeral services will be provided when available.​

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department statement on the passing of Sterling (Butch) Rahe

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday

Latest News

Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
New Year, New Weather Pattern…Tracking Snow Chances
New Year, New Weather Pattern…Tracking Snow Chances
New Year, New Weather Pattern…Tracking Snow Chances
Local trucker stuck in Utah after having medical emergency on last drive before retirement
Local trucker stuck in Utah after having medical emergency on last drive before retirement
Local trucker stuck in Utah after having medical emergency on last drive before retirement
Local trucker stuck in Utah after having medical emergency on last drive before retirement