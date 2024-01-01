13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

New Year baby Lilah Jo born at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024

She’s officially the first baby born in the new year at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital
Josh and Lauren Sarahman welcomed Lilah Jo at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024
Josh and Lauren Sarahman welcomed Lilah Jo at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Welcome New Year Baby Lilah Jo Sarahman! She was born at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024 at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital.

Parents Josh and Lauren Sarahman, both 27, of Perrysburg, met in Chemistry Class at The University of Toledo. Lilah Jo is their first child.

Lilah Jo is 5 lbs. 3 oz. and 19 inches. She was due January 8, 2024.

Josh and Lauren said they were shopping at Costco when contractions began, so they got a wheelchair for Lauren and continued to buy supplies for their New Year’s Eve celebration. That party was cut short for the couple when they decided it was time to go to the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon

Latest News

Two people, 12 dogs and six cats are all out of their home now after a fire over the weekend.
12 dogs, 6 cats safe after Point Place fire
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later made contact with police at the...
TPD: Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man, barricading in house for two hours
The increase was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to...
Ohio Turnpike announces 2024 toll rate increase
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
New Year, New Weather Pattern…Tracking Snow Chances