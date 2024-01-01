New Year baby Lilah Jo born at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Welcome New Year Baby Lilah Jo Sarahman! She was born at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024 at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital.

Parents Josh and Lauren Sarahman, both 27, of Perrysburg, met in Chemistry Class at The University of Toledo. Lilah Jo is their first child.

Lilah Jo is 5 lbs. 3 oz. and 19 inches. She was due January 8, 2024.

Josh and Lauren said they were shopping at Costco when contractions began, so they got a wheelchair for Lauren and continued to buy supplies for their New Year’s Eve celebration. That party was cut short for the couple when they decided it was time to go to the hospital.

