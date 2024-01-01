13abc Marketplace
NFL reportedly downgrades Brad Allen’s ref crew for the playoffs after controversial call against Detroit on a two-point attempt

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions continue to be frustrated by the controversial call of illegal touching on the two-point try in the 20-19 loss Saturday night. Brad Allen and his crew of officials have had multiple game-changing calls that have been debatable. According to an ESPN report, Allen’s crew is going to be downgraded out of the postseason.

A little bit before the call against the Lions, the Cowboys’ Peyton Hendershot was called for tripping on Aidan Hutchinson. The correct call should’ve been on Hutchinson instead; that would’ve given Dallas the chance to seal the game.

After the Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown to make it 20-19, the Lions decided to go for two to try and take the lead. Goff ended up finding offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who has an ineligible number of 68 in the end zone, for what appeared to be the go-ahead conversion. If a player has an ineligible number to catch a pass, then they must report to the official before the play to tell the defense. Brad Allen reported tackle Dan Skipper, who is number 70, as eligible instead of 68. This resulted in the penalty of illegal touching. The Lions would not convert ultimately and fall 20-19.

The Lions would not convert ultimately and fell 20-19. Detroit plays their final regular-season game next week at home against Minnesota.

