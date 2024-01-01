13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio Turnpike announces 2024 toll rate increase

The increase was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to...
The increase was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to meet operating, debt service and capital improvement costs.(Ohio Turnpike)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike announced there will be a toll rate increase beginning Monday.

The Ohio Turnpike says the increase was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to meet operating, debt service and capital improvement costs.

“The Commission relies primarily on toll revenue to maintain and operate the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, which is one of the safest and most reliable toll roads in the country,” said the Ohio Turnpike in a press release. “Specifically, the toll rate increases will help properly maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s infrastructure, including bridge, roadway and other projects.”

The cost of highway design, construction and maintenance is at an all-time high. Roadway construction costs, which include the price of materials, crude oil/fuel, labor and more have increased significantly since December 2020.

According to the Ohio Turnpike, the 2024 Ohio Turnpike base passenger vehicle (Class 1) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.065 per mile, compared to $0.061 in 2023. The 2024 Ohio Turnpike base commercial vehicle (Class 5) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.204 per mile, compared to $0.189 in 2023.

Despite the increases, the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass customers (Class 1) will continue to save an average of 33% on toll rates compared to cash/credit card paying customers.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon

Latest News

Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
New Year, New Weather Pattern…Tracking Snow Chances
New Year, New Weather Pattern…Tracking Snow Chances
New Year, New Weather Pattern…Tracking Snow Chances
Local trucker stuck in Utah after having medical emergency on last drive before retirement
Local trucker stuck in Utah after having medical emergency on last drive before retirement