Ohio Turnpike announces 2024 toll rate increase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike announced there will be a toll rate increase beginning Monday.

The Ohio Turnpike says the increase was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to meet operating, debt service and capital improvement costs.

“The Commission relies primarily on toll revenue to maintain and operate the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, which is one of the safest and most reliable toll roads in the country,” said the Ohio Turnpike in a press release. “Specifically, the toll rate increases will help properly maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s infrastructure, including bridge, roadway and other projects.”

The cost of highway design, construction and maintenance is at an all-time high. Roadway construction costs, which include the price of materials, crude oil/fuel, labor and more have increased significantly since December 2020.

According to the Ohio Turnpike, the 2024 Ohio Turnpike base passenger vehicle (Class 1) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.065 per mile, compared to $0.061 in 2023. The 2024 Ohio Turnpike base commercial vehicle (Class 5) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.204 per mile, compared to $0.189 in 2023.

Despite the increases, the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass customers (Class 1) will continue to save an average of 33% on toll rates compared to cash/credit card paying customers.

