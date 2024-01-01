Point Place couple escapes fire with 12 dogs, 6 cats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dave Baker is still surveying the damage after a fire in his home Saturday morning. He and his wife Tobey have lived on the 3200 block of 138th St. in Point Place the past 13 years, and they’re not alone.

At the time of the fire, Dave and Tobey shared their home with 12 dogs and 6 cats.

“We rescue. What we do is we rescue and take ‘em to the vet and try to get ‘em new homes,” said Baker. “My wife woke me up about 4:30, said she need some help. She’s smelling something, she can’t find out where it is. So, we got to looking and I opened up the closet in the guest bedroom and I heard crackling and I seen a black stain in the corner, and I knew there was a fire up in the attic. So, I said, ‘Get out of the house. Let’s get all the dogs and cats and get out.’”

Everyone safely made it outside. Now, the animals are staying with friends and neighbors. So are the Bakers while they wait for a visit for the insurance adjuster.

“Basically, we got a place to stay. We got food. We got clothes, but that’s it. That’s all we know,” said Baker.

The American Red Cross has reached out to offer assistance after what Baker suspects was an electrical fire. Meantime, he and his wife are asking the community for additional help not just for them, but for their rescued dogs and cats. For more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.