13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Point Place couple escapes fire with 12 dogs, 6 cats

The rescue animals are now staying with friends and neighbors
Two people, 12 dogs and six cats are all out of their home now after a fire over the weekend.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dave Baker is still surveying the damage after a fire in his home Saturday morning. He and his wife Tobey have lived on the 3200 block of 138th St. in Point Place the past 13 years, and they’re not alone.

At the time of the fire, Dave and Tobey shared their home with 12 dogs and 6 cats.

“We rescue. What we do is we rescue and take ‘em to the vet and try to get ‘em new homes,” said Baker. “My wife woke me up about 4:30, said she need some help. She’s smelling something, she can’t find out where it is. So, we got to looking and I opened up the closet in the guest bedroom and I heard crackling and I seen a black stain in the corner, and I knew there was a fire up in the attic. So, I said, ‘Get out of the house. Let’s get all the dogs and cats and get out.’”

Everyone safely made it outside. Now, the animals are staying with friends and neighbors. So are the Bakers while they wait for a visit for the insurance adjuster.

“Basically, we got a place to stay. We got food. We got clothes, but that’s it. That’s all we know,” said Baker.

The American Red Cross has reached out to offer assistance after what Baker suspects was an electrical fire. Meantime, he and his wife are asking the community for additional help not just for them, but for their rescued dogs and cats. For more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon

Latest News

About 37% of Americans say they have a goal, or resolution, that they want to achieve this year.
13 Action News Big Story: New Year's Resolutions
Josh and Lauren Sarahman welcomed Lilah Jo at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024
New Year baby Lilah Jo born at 12:42 AM Jan. 1, 2024
Two people, 12 dogs and six cats are all out of their home now after a fire over the weekend.
12 dogs, 6 cats safe after Point Place fire
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later made contact with police at the...
TPD: Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man, barricading in house for two hours