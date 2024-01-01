Police arrest suspect in Christmas Eve sledgehammer assault, robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who police said assaulted someone with a sledgehammer and stole his gun on Christmas Eve was arrested on New Year’s Eve, according to court records.

Police issued an arrest warrant earlier this week for Joshua Timothy White, who turned 34 Sunday. Investigators said the sledgehammer belonged to the victim but didn’t describe what led up to the alleged assault.

The victim grabbed his revolver to defend himself, police said, but White allegedly took it from his hand, pointed it at him, and threatened to shoot him.

White then got away with the gun and sledgehammer, according to police.

Police arrested White Sunday afternoon and booked him in the Lucas County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. He’s due in court Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.