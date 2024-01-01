13abc Marketplace
Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to a possible bacterial infection.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some powdered baby formula is being pulled from the shelves due to contamination issues.

On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of possible bacterial contamination in Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder products.

Manufacturers voluntarily recalled more than 675,000 cans of the formula.

The recall batches include ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and use by date of Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the FDA, the formula tested positive for Cronobacter bacteria, which can cause rare but potentially deadly infections in newborns.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The company says no other Nutramigen liquid formulas or any other Reckitt nutrition products are impacted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

