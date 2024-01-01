Toledo woman accused of stabbing boyfriend over what’s for dinner
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman faces a felony charge for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the arm over what was for dinner, according to court documents.
Police arrested Brandi Burrell, 48, around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.
Burrell was charged with felonious assault.
She’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
