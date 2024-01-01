13abc Marketplace
Toledo woman accused of stabbing boyfriend over what’s for dinner

Toledo Police
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman faces a felony charge for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the arm over what was for dinner, according to court documents.

Police arrested Brandi Burrell, 48, around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.

Burrell was charged with felonious assault.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Brandi Burrell is charged with felonious assault
(wtvg)

