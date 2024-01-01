Toledo woman accused of stabbing boyfriend over what’s for dinner

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman faces a felony charge for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the arm over what was for dinner, according to court documents.

Police arrested Brandi Burrell, 48, around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.

Burrell was charged with felonious assault.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

